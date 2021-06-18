Want to get rid of your dry skin?Try this product today!

I recently tried The Face Shop Calendula Essential Moisture Cream. My previous Moisturizer completed it's shelf life and that's why I thought to use a new one from another brand. The Face Shop Calendula Essential Moisture Cream containing calendula extracts intensely hydrates and nourishes skin. The botanical complex formula quickly replenishes skin with moisture to relieve dry, rough or sensitive skin. It also regulates the oil secretion of the skin and is suitable for all skin types. I have acne prone skin so I'm very sensitive with new products, it also suits dry skin, skin with acne scars and sensitive skin. This cream instantly moisturizes and soothes sensitive skin. Packed with 10% calendula extract it gives you a dewy, moist effect. Delivers moisture calming effect to your sensitive skin due to drastic climate changes. Contains a complex of 6 major herbs viz. chamomile, cornflower, rooibos, lily, sage, and borage that help in remedying irritated, damaged skin and for a providing a strong soothing effect. Brownie points to it not being sticky but still very effective. All in all this is a really good buy and I would recommend it.