Want hassle-free, effective, easy peasy, and a routine that won’t make holes in your pocket? Here’s what we got!

Wouldn’t it be great if your skin takes care of itself? No need to worry about wrinkles or any other skin issues! Just turn up looking flawless all the time! Well, sadly, there isn’t anyone in the world who has that luxury. Each skin type has unique requirements, and you need to build a daily skincare routine based on your skin type.

There are plenty of instructions and suggestions to guide you on how to care for your skin. However, it is not as complex as it seems. All you need to do is keep a few things in mind, and everything will fall in place. Scroll down to find the daily skincare routine for your skin type.

Skin Care Routine: Step By Step Guide





Note: Whatever the skin type, you cannot skip the three main steps – Cleansing, Toning, and Moisturizing (the CTM routine). For the rest, you can experiment with any skincare product that suits your skin.





Skin Care Routine For Normal Skin Normal skin is balanced and doesn’t have issues like other skin types. The aim of your skincare routine should be not to upset the balance. For Morning





1. Cleansing





Cleanse your skin with a gentle sulfate-free cleanser. Sulfate-free cleansers do not dry out your skin and do a good job of getting rid of any excess oil or grime that may have settled into your skin pores.





2. Toning





Avoid toners that contain alcohol. These products are not only extremely harsh on your skin, but they also dehydrate it and lead to dryness. Instead, use toners with natural ingredients, such as rosewater and any other hydrating ingredient, such as hyaluronic acid.





3. Moisturizing





Using a moisturizer with SPF will help hydrate your skin while protecting it from the sun. Look for one that has an SPF value of 30 or more. Also, choose products that are non-comedogenic and specially formulated for the face.





4. Sunscreen





Though your moisturizer contains SPF, do not forget to apply sunscreen. Go for a sunscreen that has at least SPF 30 and PA + rating. This ensures your skin is protected from both UVA and UVB rays. For Night





1. Cleansing





Use the same cleanser that you use in the morning. However, it is better if you double cleanse. In other words, remove all the dirt, makeup, and dust from your face using cleansing oil and then use the other cleanser to wash your face.





2. Toning





Tone your face with the same toner that you use for your morning routine.





3. Serum





Use an antioxidant-rich serum to provide additional nourishment to your skin. Check for ingredients like algae extracts, resveratrol, and vitamin C.





4. Eye Cream





Apply an eye cream that is formulated for specific issues, such as dark circles or puffy eyes. Choose one that can address your issue.





5. Moisturizing





Go for a moisturizer with a creamy formula to provide deep nourishment to your skin.





Additional Treatments You may exfoliate your skin with a glycolic acid serum. Glycolic acid is gentle on your skin and can deeply penetrate it. It dissolves and sloughs off dead skin cells, leaving your skin looking brighter and feeling smoother.