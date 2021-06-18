Want to have a nail makeover at home?

I was bored with my old looking no colour nails so I went online to search for a great nail shade. I came across Lakme Color Crush Nail Art and quickly ordered it to try! It comes in a set of two and you can pair any two shades online. It usually is one glitter or artsy shade and one simple. The artsy one is used to create art. You can select to contrasting shades or similar ones. You have all the options to be creative here. You can then go on to create amazing art for your nails at home. I actually enjoyed applying it a lot. The application is pretty smooth and lasts long on your nails. Its perfect for an at home nail makeover:)