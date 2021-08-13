Want to lighten Pigmentation, Spots, scars, and freckles but are too afraid to try different products on the market? We’ve got your back!

Our skin tends to look lifeless if there is no glow on the skin and most of us aspire to have a radiant, glowing and spotless complexion. Dark spots, pigmentation, dullness, freckles can make our skin look lifeless and ruin the whole appearance. The reason behind these problems is exposure to harsh UV sun rays, pollution, stress, aging, wrong eating habits, and hormonal imbalance. One should always eat fresh healthy foods and use sunscreen to keep pigmentation and dullness away. so, here’s an easy DIY glow serum that will help fade pigmentation scars sports, and dullness.





Ingredients





* Aloe vera gel- 2 tablespoon

* Rose water- 5-6 tablespoon

* Glycerin- 1/2 tablespoon

* Lemon essential oil- 9-10 drops





How To Use

– In a bowl, take 2 tbsp aloe vera gel, approx 5-6 tbsp rose water, one and a half tbsp glycerin, and 9-10 drops of lemon essential oil to make a medium runny consistency serum.

– Mix all the ingredients really well and store this in a dark glass bottle.

– At night, massage the serum over cleansed face then apply a night cream or moisturizer on top of it.

– In the morning wash your face with a mild face wash and use a high SPF sunscreen.

– Keep this serum in a cool and dark place.





NOTE:

1. Do a patch test before application.

2. Don’t apply during the daytime.

3. Avoid if you are sensitive to essential oils.

4. Do not use while having chemical peel treatment, using tretinoin or glycolic/salicylic acids.