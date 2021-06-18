Want Natural Looking Lashes? Try Benefit Cosmetics They’re Real! Beyond Mascara.

Natural makeup is on everybody’s mood board currently and the Mascara by Benefit Cosmetics is a step in achieving those natural looking lashes.

I purchased the mini one to try out the product and I’m glad that it worked very well for me. The mascara lengthens, volumizes, lifts and separates my lashes without any clumps. Looks as though I have naturally long well-defined lashes. The product is easy on the eyes and can be easily removed without having to scrub too hard for removal.

Definitely going to buy the full size one!