Want to remove your make-up easily? Try this makeup remover!





Dermafique Micellar Water Makeup Cleanser

I recently tried this product because I ran out of my old removee. This makeup remover relies on the efficacy of its advanced Micellar technology to rid your skin of all traces of makeup.

Micelles that have the power to banish impurities and remove waterproof makeup. Its humectants ensure that they keep your moisture level intact. The Micellar Water [Makeup Cleanser] with advanced oil-free Micellar technology traps all makeup from the surface of the skin and removes it without causing any irritation to the skin. Its micelles have the revolutionary power of eliminating even the most minuscule form of debris along with the efficacy of removing stubborn waterproof makeup. Unlike many makeup removers that tend to leave the skin dry, this potion contains humectants that keep the skin's moisture intact while leaving your skin invigorated. I really like this and would stock up for more:)