Want to sleep and also rejuvenate your skin? Try this Mask.

I tried Nykaa's sleeping Mask recently and here is my review. This a an effective sleeping mask. I have acne prone skin, so applying a cream based product for as long as 6-8 hours is risky for me. But this did not hinder my oily skin at all. t is enriched with Rice water having brightening properties and Vitamin C which helps with hyperpigmentation. I could see some minor results with my scars but not completely. Packaging is very subtle and pretty. Product is so smooth and hydrating it does not stick. Leaves skin looking healthy and radiant in the morning. Definitely works well I use it every consecutive night and my skin looks super fresh and glowing from within. It is super affordable and easy to use with no side effects. You should definitely try this product today.