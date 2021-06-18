Want to smell like fresh summer? Try this body mist

I recently tried Bath & Body Works Dahlia Fine Fragrance Mist. I'm big on fragrance mists that last long and are floral and fresh. This is one of their recent ranges and I've always loved their products.

Love at first mist? It is possible! Bath & Body Works Dahlia Fine Fragrance Mist is the absolute best way to keep the scent going all day, every day. Plus, the fragrance is oh-so-glorious that you'll want to take a bottle with you everywhere. Lavishly splash or lightly spritz, either way, you'll fall in love at first mist. This carefully crafted bottle and sophisticated pump deliver great coverage while conditioning aloe mist nourishes skin for the lightest, most refreshing way to fragrance! All in all the fragrance is amazing and when you pair it with other products from the same range it's just a bliss. Would you try this?