Want to wake up to a super glowing skin? Try this midnight recovery oil by kiehl.

Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate

I do understand, though, that facial oils are scary stuff, especially if your skin is on the oilier side of things to start off with. But there's no need to worryâ€”the right type of oil will actually make your skin glow, instead of greasy. I'd like to show you a brilliant entry point to the category (whether you're a diehard oil user or not) and the oil I keep coming back to even when tempted by fancier, pricier versions. Consider this my ode to Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate.

My skin is relatively "good," except for those mornings after a long night out. But there's not an evening that goes by that doesn't include the slathering of a rich, nourishing oil and a quick once over with a jade roller. Alongside vitamin C and a little AHA once in a while, I'm certain I have facial oils to thank for my plump and hydrated skin.

You apply it at night (hence "midnight" being in the name) to take advantage of the fact that at night our skin enters recovery mode. You can use it alone, or add it to your favorite PM moisturizer to give it a hydration boost. Weirdly, our skin's barrier decreases in density at night, which means these ingredients have a better chance at reaching its lower layers and making a real difference. You only need about 2 to three drops each night to reap the full benefits. If you're looking for a way to carve out some self care each night, massage the oil into your skin, starting at your jawline and up to your forehead.







