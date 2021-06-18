Want your makeup to last all day? Try the foundation by Estee Lauder!

Whatever I say about Estee Lauder as a brand won’t be enough! From skin care products to makeup products, one is better than the other. One of my favourite products from their makeup range is the Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation with SPF 10. It is waterproof, long-lasting and gives me a smooth and natural finish. I love the fact that it comes with SPF 10 which further protects my skin from harsh rays. This foundation gives medium to full coverage and is a must have makeup product for everyone!