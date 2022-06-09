Was Aditya Roy Kapoor about to marry Shraddha Kapoor?

They were one of the most popular onscreen couples. With Aashiqui 2, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor became instant super stars, and the film's box office performance secured their status as one of the year's hottest jodis.





But there was more to Aditya and Shraddha's onscreen romance; they were also off-screen lovers. There was a love tale that had many ups and downs, began on a rocky note, had a wonderful run, but the ending wasn't all that pleasant. Here's a look at what happened and why, just like in Aashiqui 2, their romance ended tragically.





When Aditya and Shraddha first started working together, they didn't get along. They had opposing likes and dislikes and came from diverse backgrounds. He was an introvert, media-shy, and a recluse who avoided interacting with the press unless he was promoting a film. She, on the other hand, was extroverted, full of energy, and eager to try new things. Their romance took a while to develop because they were both seeing separate people and had recently ended those relationships when they met.





Shraddha's family did not seem to approve of Aditya. Her mother believed he was too much of a distraction for her, and that Shraddha's profession was only getting started, and that a romance would simply add to the stress.





Common friends claim that the two had a number of fights during this time when things got awkward and ugly.





Do you think, maybe, Aditya and Shraddha will reconcile their differences and reignite their love ?



