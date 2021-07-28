Was Aishwarya Really Hiding A Bruise That Salman Gave Her?

Salman is loved by several ladies but he has only loved one woman the most his whole life. Salman and Aishwariya were in a relationship for two years before they called it quits. There were many talks about their relationship being 'abusive.' From their beautiful chemistry in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam to the heated controversies that went on for years even after they broke up, Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai's love story has been the subject of much discussion and speculation in Bollywood. The two, who were madly in love at one point in time, barely even acknowledge each other today, and go the extra mile to avoid running into each other. Things went so bad that Aishwarya had to wear glasses to Filmfare to avoid the bruises Salman caused. There was a rumor speculated that Salman has slapped Aishwarya on the sets and caused a lot of destruction. Back then Aishwarya was a naive young girl who was trying to make it big in the industry. Salman being the badass boyfriend went around harming both of their reputation which leads to no work for Aishwarya. Aish was continuously thrown out of projects and was lacking work. Apparently, Salman wanted to marry Aishwarya and wanted her to quit her career as an actress, Aishwarya denied his demand, and that lead to an argument that turned abusive. Aishwarya's parents were always against Salman and would have never approved of the mairrage. Aishwarya herself wanted to focus on her career and would have never accepted any of Salman's irrational demands.

Salman may have loved her the most but he never deserved her. Back then, if he would have shown a little respect towards Aishwarya's work and life choices they would be together today.