Was Alia Bhatt pregnant for over a month? Here's proof

It is indeed very happy news for Alia Bhatt as she is going to be a mother finally. I mean it feels like I just saw her in SOTY as a teenager and now she is all grown up to be a mother to be able to handle responsibilities. However, it is surely going to impact her Hollywood debut.





I was so happy when I saw Alia Bhatt announcing her debut, and I knew that she is going to kill it. I mean getting a debut like that at such an early age is actually remarkable! But think about it. Now that Alia is pregnant, at that time when she should be really focusing on her film. There are chances that this break might impact her role in the film. It also depends on the kind of role that she is doing. In case it is manageable, then the director might ask for a costume change or a short break so that Alia can return. However in case, it takes longer, she just might have to drop out of the film, which is definitely something that her fans would not want!