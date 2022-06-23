Was Alia Bhatt pregnant for over a month? Here's proof
I can't be the only one realizing that Alia and Ranbir gave us hints a month back about the pregnancy. Just today, the couple announced the pregnancy and fans can't keep calm. But if you realize, just last month a video of Ranbir with a baby was surfacing the internet. In that video, Ranbir was seen playing with a baby. Alia had later reposted that video on her Instagram stories and said, "Okay. This is a vibe now". Do you think this was a hint? Ever since Alia announced her pregnancy on Instagram, the same old video is surfacing on the net. Take a look at the picture if you missed out on the video last year.