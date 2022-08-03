Was Alia Bhatt's most recent attire truly that awful? Or Do We Simply Judge Pregnant Women Too Quickly?

What is it about our society that makes us so quick to judge women? It seems as though women must put up with intense scrutiny at every key turning point in their lives. Our moments of jubilation frequently come with a heaping helping of judgement and condemnation from others around us.





completed your PhD? Oh how fantastic, but when do you intend to tie the knot? Pregnant? Congratulations; do you anticipate a boy?





And the best illustration of this is how we treat our female celebrities. There was a lot of bizarre (and, to be honest, disrespectful AF) conjecture about Alia Bhatt's pregnancy.





Then, recently, Akia appeared in a magenta kurta-sharara outfit with the words "baby on board" inscribed on the back; at the time, many people thought she was "cringe."





But it made me wonder: Why is it that a woman enjoying a happy occasion in her life bothers us so much? We drool over male celebs when they express their joy at getting married or having children. However, when women show happiness over the same things, it is either discounted or violently destroyed. Why?





Not to add that women are constantly scrutinised, which frequently results in judgement and body shaming during pregnancies. How regrettable!





This isn't the first time, after all, that the public has been critical of female celebrities who are merely attempting to live their lives. Consider the extreme body shaming Neha Dhupia endured for gaining weight while pregnant.





What's your take on this?