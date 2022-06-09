Was Anushka Sharma ever in a relationship with Ranveer Singh?

Anushka and Ranveer are today happily married to their respective partners but there was a time when these people once were in a relationship. Though the couple never accepted it publicly. Anushka and Ranveer have worked in three movies together as of now, Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, and Dil Dhadakne Do. People have seemed to enjoy their on-screen chemistry but whenever these two were spotted off-screen, one could only see them playfully fighting with each other. There have been many instances that proved that both of them were indeed in a relationship.

When Anushka appeared on Koffee With Karan and was asked about her relationship with Ranveer. Ranveer wasn't too happy with the fact when a fan walked up to Anushka and publicly announced that he has a massive crush on her. As Ranveer was known to be a possessive boyfriend, it was quite evident that he was not impressed by this fan gesture.

But despite that, Anushka and Ranveer have proved that exes can also be friends. They share a special friendship bond today and are respectful to each other.