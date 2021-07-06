Was Anushka Sharma's role in 'Sultan' regressive because she chose child-over-career? #5YearsofSultan

Honestly, I personally didn't believe that Anushka Sharma's character Aarfa in Sultan was a regressive portrayal of women. When the movie was getting criticised for the same, I was quite shocked. The whole point of feminism is to have the freedom to make our own choice. In the movie, Aarfa was not forced to choose her child over her career, that was a decision she took herself. The circumstances were unfortunate which made it look like she was unhappy with the situation, but she never wanted to give up her child for her career. She had no plans of giving up her career as well but the audience just assumed that it is either family or career.

Another thing that I wanted to point out was the fact that Aarfa actually took the bravest decision of her life by leaving Sultan. How can a woman stands up for herself be regressive?

What do you think? Was Anushka Sharma's role in 'Sultan' regressive because she chose child-over-career? Let’s settle this debate once and for all!