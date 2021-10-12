Was Aryan Khan Continuously Breaking The Law Because He Was Sure Of Never Getting Caught?

While the hearing of Aryan Khan drug case is underway, NCB lawyer claimed that since Aryan Khan was a regular consumer of drugs, it doesn't matter if he was in possession of drugs or not at the cruise ship, he simply can't be granted bail. And Aryan himself has admitted that in his Punchnama given to NCB. And if one goes by logic, the consumer is just as much at fault as is the supplier in a drugs supply chain. NCB has clearly mentioned that Aryan Khan was regularly purchasing drugs through Arbaaz Merchant's contacts. And that once the connection is established, then the quantity is not important. Hence the case is not applicable for bail, said NCB in court. If that is the law of the land, how come any didn't stop Aryan from breaking the law for such a long time? Did he just ignore it because he was sure of never getting caught? Comments?