Was Dune really worth all the praise?

Unarguably the most praised film of the year was undoubtedly was Denis Villeneuve's Dune!

However, among the popular opinions sticking to one of my unpopular opinions, my opinion about the film and as grand as the film looked it failed to keep me hooked on with its story-telling! The film moreover felt like a buildup to a plot that didn't even appear in this installment & left it on an unsure cliff-hanger which didn't have all my attention attracted towards it!

The film was good?

Agreed 100%

A masterpiece?

I don't think so...