Was Harshvardhan Kapoor Right When He Said That The Public Doesn't Accept Your Individuality Right Away?

It’s evident that debutants always have a candid and honest approach to life when it comes to initial interviews and appearances, their personalities completely takes a turn after the film releases and they tend to be more reserved and guarded due to loss of privacy which is completely understandable.

Talking about Harshvardhan Kapoor, the actor says that he had always been very candid in his interviews until Mirzya when he really started to put his guard up because the producers told him that he comes across as too intelligent which can alienate the audience.

Kapoor believes that because he was doing off-beat cinema, he was being judged a little too much because the public always has some fixed expectations from you and anyone who is different and embraces their individuality are not appreciated and accepted by the society right away. Thus, he was purposely said to sound dumb during interviews. Don’t you think it’s kind of ridiculous for actors to change their whole personality just to fit into the image of what the society has prepared for them? Why can't we as a community change our mindsets and be more accepting to one another?