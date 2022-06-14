Was it because on Naagin that Mouni Roy got offered the role of Junoon in Brahmastra?

Mouni Roy who rose to stardom thanks to the television series Naagin, is making waves in Bollywood. She will portray the villain in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, following her success in Akshay Kumar's Gold. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt play the key characters in the sci-fi drama.





Mouni revealed in an interview with Times Of India that she was astonished to learn that she is the film's main antagonist.





"In the film, I play the major antagonist. It's something I'm really looking forward to. Playing diverse roles that challenge me is more liberating for me. "At first, I was astonished that they wanted me to portray the villain," she explained.





Mouni went on to say that she got the part of the villainous Naagin in her television show. The filmmaker, Ayan Mukerji, had seen something from Naagin and thought I could play the villain. As a result, you never know what will resonate with whom. As an actor, you must be willing to try new things and be adaptable; otherwise, you will not be able to learn and improve."