Was it right for Alia Bhatt to read Ibrahim Ali Khan's personal text on national TV?

I think Alia was mocking Ibrahim Ali Khan's message publicly on Koffee With Karan. I think she should have been grateful for the message instead of speaking about it like that on a public platform. The message read, "Had to remove the time to message you personally...I cannot believe this is the same lady, I learn from every time, you're just phenomenal. You're so so good as Gangu and seeing you as Rani and then watching this film, it's safe to say you mould yourself effortlessly, like water taking shape of its container. So So good! Best actress in this country." This is such a sweet message from Ibrahim Ali Khan to Alia for her work in Gangubai Kathaiwadi.

Maybe Alia didn't mean to mock it but the way she read it looked like she was mocking the poor boy. Do you think the same?