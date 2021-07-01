Was it the right decision for Babil Khan to quit his studies to give it all to acting?

Recently, there have been a lot fo discussion about Bollywood actors dropping out of schools and college to focus on their acting careers. Now, Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan has revealed that he has dropped out of Film BA with over 120 credits to give his all to acting. The aspiring actor was enrolled in University of Westminster.

Babil Khan will make his debut with Netflix's Qala opposite Tripti Dimri and he has also bagged his second movie with director Shoojit Sircar. Shoojit Sircar has also directed Irrfan's Piku, so, it will surely be a movie close to Babil's heart.

Do you think it is the right decision for actors to give up on their education for acting? It doesn't really matter to them since they don't have to worry about a backup plan. However, since these actors are going to become role models for the younger generation, what kind of examples are they setting by leaving education at such an early age? Their fans might start to forget the importance of education!