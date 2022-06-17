Was Karan Johar on gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's 'X' CRIME EXTORTION TARGET LIST?

A surprising piece of news recently made the news.





Following in the footsteps of Salman Khan, filmmaker Karan Johar is said to be the next target of renowned mobster Lawrence Bishnoi.





According to reports, an alleged member of Bishnoi's gang, Siddhesh Kamble, alias Mahakal, allegedly informed investigators that they planned to steal Rs 5 crores from Karan by threatening him, a police officer said on Saturday (June 18).





However, a top police official assured the media that these allegations are still being investigated.