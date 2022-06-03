Can Kartik Aaryan really match the comic timing of Akshay Kumar?

For Anees Bamzee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan stepped into Akshay Kumar's footsteps, and it was refreshing to watch a new-age actor carry the story forward.

Trolls decided to roast Kartik when he uploaded the poster on Twitter, believing he had duplicated Akshay's poster and was no match for the actor. They also stated that they do not want him to ruin their emotions of the first film.

Fans stepped forward to defend Kartik and the poster. These haters, according to one user, don't look beyond nepotism and don't support outsiders. Fans have also expressed their admiration for the motion poster, stating that he would do right to the character.

Anees is a big fan of the actor and thinks comparing him to Akshay Kumar is unfair and stupid. He claims that it is unjust because he has worked on so many films and has been in the industry for nearly 25 years.

"He is really hardworking and focused on his profession," he remarked in one of the interviews. Kartik, on the other hand, has a huge fan base. In Bhool Bhulaiyaa, audiences will adore his comic timing."





