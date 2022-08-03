Was Manushi Chhillar the first option to play Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan?

On the most recent episode of Koffee with Karan, Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan were the guests. Aamir revealed that Kareena was not the original choice to play the female lead in Laal Singh Chaddha. Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the popular Hollywood film Forrest Gump, stars Aamir in the Tom Hanks part and Kareena as the Robin Wright character.





Aamir remembers seeing a commercial with director Advait Chandan after a casting director had advised them to keep an eye out for a "newbie" in it. He said "We were looking at the video for someone else. Advait and I were watching and that girl was also very good; but when we saw Kareena in that, we were lost in Kareena. Both of us looked at each other and we said (it has to be) Kareena."





I am convinced that the 'newbie' was none other than former Miss World Manushi Chhillar,







