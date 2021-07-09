Was Neetu Kapoor pressured by the Kapoor family to quit acting after marriage or was it a personal choice?

Neetu Kapoor, now most commonly known as Rishi Kapoor’s wife or Ranbir Kapoor’s mother had the potential to become one of the biggest success stories of Bollywood but she gave it all up for love and family.

She began her career at the age of 8 as child artist in the industry under the name Baby Sonia. Just two years after her debut, she played a double role of twin sisters in Do Kaliyaan whichwashighly appreciated. In 1973, at the age of only 15, Neetu Kapoor finally got to play her first lead role in Rickshawala co-starring Randhir Kapoor. Her most successful movies of that era are Deewar and Kabhi Kabhie.

The actress kept on giving hits after hits and even received a Filmfare Award nomination. She did 70 movies in her entire career of 7 years and was already the lead actor in over 20 movies. Neetu Kapoor was at the peak of her career and had the potential to become the biggest Bollywood actress when she took the decision to retire from acting for the sake of her family. The actress was just 21 when she married Rishi Kapoor and quit acting. People suspected that Neetu Kapoor was forced to make the decision because of Kapoor family's long-lasting tradition that prohibited women in the family to work. Even though the actress has denied all these reports and has claimed that her decision was a personal choice, it is still a little hard to believe. Why would someone leave acting when they are at the peak of their career?

Neetu Kapoor has appeared in four movies after her retirement and all of them were opposite Rishi Kapoor. Now, the actress will return to silver screen with Jug Jug Jeeyo opposite Anil Kapoor.

Do you believe that Neetu Kapoor quit acting because of a personal decision rather the Kapoor family tradition