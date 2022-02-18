Was Priyanka Chopra's Sassy reply to Rosie O' Donnell appropriate?

Recently actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas had gone to Malibu and there she met Tik Tok and Instagram comedian Rosie O'Donnell. Rosie who mistakenly called her Deepak Chopra's daughter. After she went out on her account and appologized to Priyanka, here's what Priyanka replies to her and the others who think she is Deepak Chopra's daughter!

But don't you think that she should have let it go and not make a fuss about it? I mean the comedian did go back and apologized in front of millions of people, was it right of Priyanka to make it such a big thing?

Priyanka could have taken this positively and not write back on her Instagram in such a sassy way! I agree that for her identity matters a lot and sometimes you do get irritated with people mistakenly relates you to others, but she could have done this the right way thats what I think!





Let me know what you think about this!



