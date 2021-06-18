Was roping in Tripti Dimri into Dharma Cornerstone Agency a smart move by Karan Johar?

At a time when Karan Johar is facing a lot of flak for giving a platform to those already in the industry, he's signed in Tripti Dimri into DCA.





In the midst of launching star kids such as Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and even Shanaya Kapoor recently, Karan Johar has been at the brunt of criticism. His fallout with Kartik Aaryan also cost him, and brought up the outsider and insider debate all over again.





With this, Dharma put up videos introducing Tripti Dimri and Shanaya Kapoor around the same time. It almost looked like damage control. Getting the Bulbbul actress into Dharma seems like a good move, especially in terms of how talented Tripti is. Do you think DCA is genuinely helping launch those outside of the film fraternity?