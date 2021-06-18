Was Siddhant Chaturvedi's comment on Ananya Panday's struggle one of the reasons he gained popularity quickly?

The nepotism debate aside, it's hard to make it in any industry without connections. And Bollywood is certainly one of those. To make a mark, it requires more effort for an outsider than someone born into the film fraternity.





Siddhant Chaturvedi made quite an impression in Gully Boy which was both his debut film and the one that made him get noticed. But it was during Rajeev Masand's Newcomers Roundtable in 2019 that Siddhant trended on social media. Why? Who could forget his witty remark to Ananya Panday's take on nepotism. When Ananya had spoken that she wasn't as privileged as people thought because her father wasn't invited to Koffee With Karan or offered a movie by Dharma Productions, Siddhant chipped in. He said that the point at which outsiders' dreams come true is where a star kid's struggle starts.





He was applauded for his humour and wit. Siddhant and Ananya are set to feature with Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra's movie. Now, it's been reported that the duo will be teaming up again for a Zoya Akhtar production. Isn't it ironic that he's working with Ananya in two films post this?