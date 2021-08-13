Was Sridevi right in being wary of Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor entering Bollywood?

Sridevi is nothing short of being called a legendary actress who has left an unbeatable impact in the industry. Today is the birth anniversary of the iconic actress, and it's not a stretch to say that she's a superstar. Having starred in movies like Lamhe, Sadma, Mr India, and ChaalBaaz, she's showcased her versatility. And let's not forget that she had one of the best comebacks seen in the industry with English Vinglish.





Despite having made a career out of films and acting, Sridevi wasn't keen on daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor entering Bollywood. Initially, the actress had revealed that she wanted the two to settle down with marriage. Why? She had admitted that she felt protective of her children. Later, Sridevi did say that she wanted Janhvi and Khushi to be independent but being a part of films meant that one's life was always open to public scrutiny. She didn't want her daughters to go through that.





Do you agree or disagree with her?