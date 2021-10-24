Was SRK's silence on Aryan Khan's drug-bust case a smart move?

As Shahrukh Khan’s birthday gift arrived early when Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay HC on the cruise drug bust case! The case has got its share of the limelight, opinions, judgments, etc by every single medium & person. However, the very outspoken Shahrukh Khan has been surprisingly silent on the whole matter!

The actor visited his son on 21st October, the first time since he was taken into custody on October 3rd during a raid on the cruise ship by NCB! Except for thanking the supporters who showed up and ignoring the media who mobbed him by ducking inside his car, SRK showed no response whatsoever. Even after being criticized by many for remaining silent, the actor has decided to not open his mouth regarding the case! Smart move?

Yes, and let me explain why! The 1992 actor who emerged as a secular star in the country has been misunderstood for his thoughts in recent years & this is not the first time the actor has fallen into controversies with many of his comments with good intentions have somehow been shown in a bad light by many officials & the public, whether it’s the 2015’s comment on “religious intolerance will take [India] to the dark ages” or a film like “My Name is Khan” being lashed for portraying nothing but a simple story about religious discrimination.

However, it was his 2015's comment on intolerance followed by the never-ending ruckus which has made SRK take this huge step of not interfering in matters by adding a comment which will eventually backfire on him. About the Aryan Khan drug case, the matter has already been a top discussion for everyone since it began. Now, Shahrukh Khan commenting anything will only add fuel to fire and overcomplicate the matter more than it already is.

Because any simple comment from SRK will not take a mere second to be twisted into something controversial putting the actor & his family in the bad light! Hence, the actor has learned from his past & decided to put his mask on to react in any manner! However, with Aryan Khan set to be released, it is only a matter of time to see how long SRK remains silent on the matter.

Do you think SRK deciding to remain silent was a smart move?