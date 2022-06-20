Was Taapsee Pannu the right choice for Mithali Raj biopic Shabaash Mithu?

The long-awaited trailer for Tapsee Pannu's Shabaash Mithu has finally arrived, and fans are buzzing about it. Shabaash Mithu tells the story of Mithali Raj, a great cricketer who recently resigned from all forms of the game.





Mithali Raj is played by Taapsee Pannu, and the film also stars Vijay Raaz as the cricketer's coach when he was younger.





Srijit Mukherji is the director of the film.

On the occasion of International Women's Day this year, Taapsee Pannu shared a new poster for the film on her Instagram account. "She continues to inspire millions like me," she commented on Instagram after sharing the poster. Breaking a few stereotypes in order to pave the way for many others to follow. I'm rooting for the front runners in the struggle to #BreakTheBias #ShabaashMithu #ShabaashWomen #shabaashyou on International Women's Day."





Mithali and Taapsee recently had a one-on-one talk. "I have seen your work in Naam Shabana and Pink, and I absolutely appreciated the flicks, especially the way you have essayed both characters," the cricketer added during the Femina session. As a result, when the production house informed me that you would be playing me in the film, I was convinced that you would do an excellent job in the role. But, to be honest, I was a little worried because the film is based on the life of a cricketer; would you put in enough effort to improve your skills? However, after seeing your past sports flicks, I knew you'd give it your all in this one."





What are your thoughts on the matter? Do you agree with Mithali's point of view? Do you believe Taapsee is the best actress for the role?