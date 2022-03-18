Why Deepika didn't get any more Hollywood films? Is it because she just couldn't impress the audience there?

Deepika made her Hollywood debut with XXX : Return of Xander Cage, in 2017. Since then, we haven't really seen her in any other Hollywood movie nor have we come across any rumor. Did the audience not like her globally? What is the reason behind her not signing any more Hollywood films?

But one thing can't go unnoticed is after her signing XXX, many top US magazines like Vogue, Vanity Fair and other mediums like the Met Gala were interested in her.

Well, even if she did not get the opportunity to sign anymore films, at least she made sure to be globally recognized for her work.