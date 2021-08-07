Was there a need to troll Kajol for her birthday video?

Kajol recently celebrated her birthday and several Bollywood celebs and fans wished her on her special day. Amidst all this, a video of her went viral on social media which was shared by Viral Bhayani. In the video, Kajo is seen standing outside her bungalow surrounded by fans.

Some of her fans are wishing her a happy birthday. Kajol also cuts a cake with them after which the paps take some pictures of her with fans. She then goes inside her house. But this didn't go well with many users who, for some reason, felt that she was being rude to the fans.

They started the moral lectures and how she should behave. In the video, Kajol refuses to take a piece of cake in the end before she went inside. There might be a reason for it. Also, we forget that the covid-19 pandemic is still going strong. So trolling a star for such a frivolous thing seems strange to me.

What do you think?