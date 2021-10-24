Was the whole Dostana 2 controversy a PR game by Kartik Aaryan?

Kartik Aaryan was in the news earlier this year for all the wrong reasons. His departure from Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2' met with a polarising response. Some argued that it was because he didn't get along with Janhvi Kapoor which irked Karan, while some felt that it was due to Kartik's unprofessionalism.

Karan had also vowed to never work with him again. But since then, Kartik has been having a great time professionally. He has signed some interesting projects including one with Hansal Mehta. He recently charged a whopping 21 crores for 'Shehzada' with Kriti Sanon. It seems like Kartik ultimately benefitted from that controversy.

So this begs the question, what if all that was orchestrated by his PR to gain public sympathy? Because people believed that a rift with Kjo will damage his career. But the opposite seems to be happening. What do you think?