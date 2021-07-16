Wasn’t Being A Fashion Designer Successful Enough For Manish Malhotra Who Is Aspiring To Be A Director Too?

In the last couple of years, Manish Malhotra has worked hard on redefining the role of costumes in storytelling of Bollywood films, going on to create some iconic ensembles, which continue to stay alive in the minds of people. Now starting on with the new chapter of his life, the iconic designer is set to make his directorial debut with Dharma Productions on a musical love story, set in the backdrop of the partition, the storyline of which is also written by him.

What my real concern is, does Manish Malhotra really feel the need to direct movies when he already makes a ton of money and has earned a certain amount of respect through costume designing and being the industry favourite? Makes me wonder if his designer pieces aren’t doing the trick anymore. Has he finally run out of all the luck that his glamorous clothes and know-how brought him, or is he just to free given the current situation of fashion businesses around the country?