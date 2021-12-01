Watch or Skip: 'Our Beloved Summer' is a feel-good drama that shines despite a mediocre plot

Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi starrer 'Our Beloved Summer' premiered on December 6 with average ratings. The drama revolves around two high school students who ended their relationship on a bad note. However, they were forced to shoot a documentary before they could actually part their ways. Little did they know that destiny had something else for them in the store. After 10 years, suddenly the documentary became a huge hit which forced them to come together again in front of the cameras.





The teasers of the drama were already giving off the vibes of a heartwarming story, but after watching the first episode, I can be assured that it is a feel-good drama that doesn't thrive on overdramatic or extravaganza scenes, unlike other rom-coms. Firstly, the chemistry between the leads is simply amazing. From their sweet moments to their constant bickering, they have great repartee.





Along with that, the cinematography of the drama also captured my fancy. It is beautifully shot, and the warm palette of the drama makes you curl into the blanket and enjoy it with a warm cup of coffee. The cheerful vibes in the drama remind me of 'Hometown Cha Cha Cha,' however, I do have this instinct that it is going to be slow-paced which I personally have no issue with if it is handled maturely.





The plot of the drama may seem a bit typical, however, I do not feel the drama will be aiming towards a perfect end rather it will be about the development of the characters I imagine, much like 'Run On'. I surely recommend you to give it a try as it has the potential to spread the same magic as 'Hometown Cha Cha Cha.'





What has been your first impression of this drama?







