Watch or Skip: tvN 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One' is a slow-paced nostalgic trip so far

The new tvN drama starring Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Tae-ri, "Twenty-five Twenty-One" has finally premiered. The drama had a strong start not only in terms of ratings but also in reviews. The drama is set during the IMF crisis in Korea which forced many sports' clubs of schools to be shut down due to the financial crisis, this shatters the dream of young Na Hee Do (Kim Tae Ri) who is a part of the Fencing club. She tries many ways to join other schools' fencing clubs, and in the middle of this she ends up meeting back Yi Jin(Nam Joo-hyuk), a 22-year-old guy whose family's financial condition has worsened and he has been left to fend for himself.





To begin with, the narrative technique reminds me of 'Reply 1988' which is my all-time favourite drama, here the story is being told from the perspective of the female lead who has written a diary which is being read by her daughter in the present day. This narrative already makes this a very intimate story. Although, I do feel that this drama can be slow at times and is not everyone's cup of tea. Another aspect that really impressed me is these nostalgic vibes that are being exuded. From the music to the clothes, everything is heart-warmingly beautiful and reminds us of those good old days.





The drama touches on the economical condition of Soth Korea just enough that you don't get bored, on the contrary, it has made me understand what hardships the people of South Korea had gone through to reach where they are. Yi-jin's backstory has been started to reveal and it represents that sector of Korean society which suffered immensely and it humanizes the whole experience which is nothing more than two pages of history for all of us.





Moreover, the horizons of this series are broadening with each episode I feel, from the IMF crisis to the struggle of a sportsperson in that era. We get to see various dynamics in the episodes as it moves on further, but you never get lost between the scenes despite the story jumping from one time to another. This gets me to the most impressive thing of the drama, the smooth transition from past to present and the usage of colours to separate the two time periods. The monotonous tone for flashbacks and palette for two different periods is being used so elegantly and efficiently.





Having known two of my favourite actors are going to be working together, I already had high expectations from this particular series. But, whatever I had expected, the first two episodes have already passed those expectations. tvN sure has a great eye for amazing dramas and this one is just another proof, I would totally recommend you to give this one a watch. I just can not wait for it to unravel.





Have you seen the first two episodes? What are your thoughts?