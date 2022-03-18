Watched the RRR afternoon show! Can't get over the visuals yet!! Alia Bhatt is looking so pretty

I went with my friends to watch RRR today and I still can't get over what I watched. The last movie directed by S.S Rajamouli was Bahubali series. All these years of waiting was unquestionably worth it. Even though Alia Bhatt had a small cameo, she looked so pretty! I couldn't take my eyes off the screen when I saw Alia. Personally, I'm not a fan of historical movies but RRR did make a difference and even if you're someone like me then you will too fall for this movie. The way the story is written to the direction is mind-boggling.

Everyone should watch RRR for sure!