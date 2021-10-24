Watching Sooryavanshi feels like a celebration......

I would have most probably skipped this film if it released in march 2020 under normal circumstances as I don't expect much from Rohit Shetty known for making brainless, homophobic and mysogynist films. However the world has completely changed in last 19 months and my friends kind of forced me into watching the film.

There is nothing new to expect from this film, even the songs but the fact that most of the audience (including me) don't even remember the last time they went to watch a big screen movie with their family and friends makes Sooryavanshi special. NOSTALGIA !!!

For once and after so long, it feels amazing to see everyone doing what they are best at ,Rohit Shetty is flying cars in the air. Akshay Kumar, the action king of bollywood is back with gravity defying stunts. Katrina kaif, the dancing diva of bollywood literally sets fire to the screen with her hotness and moves. Ranveer singh is back as Simbaa with his famous comedy punch lines and the OG cop, Ajay devgan is back as Singham with probably the best entry scene. There are evergreen villains like Gulshan grover and Jacky shroff. Last but not the least Arijit singh's romantic track which soothes the ears and the soul. This was literally the best foot forward to bring the audience back to theatres.

Watching Sooryavanshi feels like a privilege as it reminds us that so far we have survived the attack of deadliest virus on earth. It is a heart warming experience to see the joyful audience whistling, hooting and clapping in housefull auditorium,when the 3 heros comes together or over the tip tip barsa pani song. It's like a Celebration going on. It fills us with hope that soon we will be showing middle finger to this corona virus.

Now that film has already earned 25 + crores at box office despite many states still having 50 percent occupancy , Farzi SSR fans can give boycott trends a rest now.