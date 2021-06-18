Know all about Bioré’s gel-like UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen in this review.

The antithesis to heavy, thick sunscreen, Bioré’s gel-like UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen sinks into skin right away—no heavy residue or white tint. It feels closer in texture to a serum than a sunscreen, and won’t clog pores or cause breakouts or dryness. Bioré's UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen protects against UV damage, contains hydrating glycerin and hyaluronic acid, and resists water and sweat for up to 80 minutes. Skin feels fresh and dewy, not gooped up. Right out of the gate, Aqua Rich is nothing like traditional sunscreen. Whereas most are thick goops and white creams, Aqua Rich is like a light and silky gel-serum hybrid. It blurts out of the tube in a satisfyingly smooth blob, with a pale milky-yellow hue and barely-there scent. (The smell is super faint and fresh.) The formula has a jelly-like wetness to it, but not in a greasy or oily way. Instead, the gel feels cool and slippery to the touch. It definitely feels more like a facial serum than a sunscreen. It was a joy to use this. I'm gonna stock up on more.