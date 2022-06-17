Wavve To Launch South Korea's First Ever Queer Reality Show

South Korea will be getting their first ever queer couple/dating reality show soon!









On June 16, streaming platform Wavve announced that they will be launching South Korea's first ever queer couple/dating reality shows. With couple/dating reality programs becoming a popular variety format in Korea in the past year, Wavve decided to diversify the pool of such existing shows by representing LGBTQ+ members of society.









The first queer reality show first is titled 'Marry Queer' and features the stories of queer couples on their journeys of "coming out" to their families, friends or the world.









The second one is a dating show titled 'Man's Romance.' It is similar to the popular Netflix show 'Single's Inferno,' however, in this series single, bisexual men will be residing together in a house and getting to know one another.









'Wavve' is a streaming platform, that was first launched in 2019 as part of a joint venture between SK Telecom and South Korea's three terrestrial broadcasters KBS, MBC and SBS.