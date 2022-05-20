We all are going to agree with Satish Kaushik on this

Satish Kaushik, a Bollywood actor, posted on social media, accusing Go First, a private airline, of utilising unethical methods to profit from passengers.





He described a recent terrible encounter in which he paid extra for a certain seat but the airline supposedly sold it to someone else.





On Wednesday morning, Satish posted on Twitter about paying Rs 25,000 for a middle seat on a Go First trip from Mumbai to Dehradun. Later, he discovered that the same seat had been sold to a different passenger. According to the actor, "It's a pity that @GoFirstAirlines has to rely on shady methods to make money from travellers. My office paid 25K in G8 2315 from Mum to Dehradun on June 23rd for two seats (Satish Kaushik/Ajay Rai) in the first row, plus a middle seat as well. However, despite my office paying for it, they sold the middle seat to another passenger."