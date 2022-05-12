As we are Celebrating Mental Health Awareness Month here are the Celebs Who Talked About Their Depression Story

As we are celebrating Mental Health Awareness Month this May here is the list of Bollywood celebs who came out with their depression stories. Depression is a taboo in our country and yes we are now talking about it but there was a time when people restricted themselves to talk about it.





1. Deepika Padukone

A few Years back Deepika came out with her depression story and there were many people out there who felt an instant connection with her experience. The Bollywood star is one of her fraternity's trailblazers, having turned her very private and painful battle with depression into an opportunity to remove the stigma associated with depression and anxiety.





2. Shah Rukh Khan

Reading this name might come as a shock to you but yes Shah Rukh Khan is also one of them who has been through a mental health condition. This was when he went through surgery for his shoulder in 2010. "I had gotten into a depression mode due to the shoulder injury and the suffering," Shahrukh explained, "but now I am out of it." "I'm feeling upbeat and energised."





3. Karan Johar

Karan Johar battled depression and anxiety for a year and a half. In a television interview, the director also revealed that he had to take anti-anxiety medication for a while. The 'Koffee with Karan' host also emphasised the importance of attending sessions and therapies, which ultimately helped him recover.





4. Varun Dhawan

Varun is one of those actors who is always full of vim and vigour, but he has also struggled with depression. The suave actor previously revealed that he was depressed while playing a psycho in the film 'Badlapur.' He claimed that his mind was constantly dragging him down.