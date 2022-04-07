We are ready for Alia and Ranbir's WEDDING PICTURES!

I think it's kinda cute!





I think they look amazing together. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship is now going to take the next step, as both of them have hinted about it in recent interviews! By the way, Alia's love for Ranbir is not a recent one. When the 'Raazi' actress appeared in Koffee With Karan, alongside Parineeti Chopra, way back in 2014, the host Karan Johar asked the ladies about who their Bollywood crushes are and to that Parineeti replied it was Saif Ali Khan, while Alia said that it is Ranbir Kapoor. It has to be noted that both of them were in committed relationships then, Ranbir with Katrina Kaif and Alia with Siddharth Malhotra! While Ranbir is all praise for his 'Brahmastra', Alia, his co-star, his family members, especially his mother Neetu Singh and sister Riddhima are in love with her!





It's really rare, but the actress is now going to get married to her childhood crush!