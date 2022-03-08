We are yet to see the best of King Kohli

Virat Kohli is the single player in the world right now who averages over 50 runs per match in every format of the game. He has 70 international centuries under his belt and he was on the road to break Sachin Tendulkar's 100 international centuries record. He has been out of form according to some "experts" while he still averages above 50 in every format without scoring a century in the past two years. We are eagerly waiting for his next century and hope it comes soon.

We are yet to see him at his best.





