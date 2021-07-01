How sad it is that KRK is making more sense than Shah Rukh Khan! Bollywood seriously needs a wake up call.

After sharing his thoughts on Salman Khan, KRK has seemingly moved on to the next big khan of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan. After reports came in of the Raees actor's collaboration with South Indian director Atlee, the self-proclaimed film critic had a word or two to share with the Baadshah of Bollywood. And here it goes:

"I really can’t understand that why SRK is doing a film with south director #Atlee who doesn’t know anything about Hindi audience choice. This is the biggest problem of #SRK that he is trusting makers instead of story. People won’t accept him in masala films like #Pathan etc.

Even #SRK is doing same mistake like other stars that he doesn’t want to become old man at the age of 56 years also. He wants to do only Bholu cute boy role, which ppl won’t digest. Bollywood actors are having phobia of doing young boy role to get young actress in the film.

#SRK is brilliant actor and he still can give big hit film of 500Cr business if he does right film. But unfortunately he is doing wrong films. I really love him, so I feel really bad for his choice of bad films. And he will get angry like other actors when I will give bad review."

While obviously we know what KRK is trying to do here. He loves the attention, whichever way he gets it but having said that one can't completely deny what he is actually saying. Fingers crossed that SRK, unlike the past few years, is actually going through the scripts before signing any new project. Your thoughts?