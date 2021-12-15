We have some easy peasy hair care hacks for hassle-free winters!

Understand your hair type and shampoo accordingly. Shampoo once daily if you feel your hair has become too oily or greasy. If your feels greasy despite daily shampooing, it means your hair is producing more oils to rehydrate itself. Hence, shampoo on alternate days.

Wash your hair with only the required amount of shampoo. Do not put it in excess, as it may wipe off the natural oils and your hair will produce more oil to compensate for the loss – resulting in greasier hair.

Try to only use products made for oily hair.

Do not use conditioners in excess after shampooing. They may also leave hair greasy.

Try on some fruit packs made of banana or papaya or rely on spinach or carrot packs to enhance scalp health.

Clean all your hairbrushes/straighteners/hair accessories regularly to avoid any hair infections, which may also make hair greasier.

Wash your hair after your workouts.

Reduce sun exposure. Wear a wide-brimmed cap or scarf to protect your hair.

Do not over brush or massage your hair as it may overstimulate the oil glands and lead to excess oil production.

Do not depend too much on flat irons or chemical treatments for your hair. These may aggravate hair and scalp greasiness.