We often criticize beauty pageants for setting wrong standards but often forget to look at their Goodwill

We often criticise beauty pageants for setting wrong standards in terms of beauty but we often forget that these Peagent encourage ‘Brain’ more than beauties. In fact, both Miss World org and Miss Universe org encourage the contestant to showcase a ‘beauty with purpose project’ , in which Manushi Chillar showed her work on menstrual hygiene as she educated the young woman from rural areas about the monthly flow and distributed Sanitary pads throughout the year. It was such a noble cause. We as views often look at the exterior side of these pageants but often forget to look at the root. Both the organizations were set to facilitate noble and social work. And they have been working on it for past 70 years.