We Should Stop Linking Sidharth Shukla's Untimely Demise With Unnecessary Rumours, Don't You Think?

Sidharth Shukla began his career with TV's popular show Babul Ka Aangaan Chootey Na. He is also known for his roles in Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. The actor was also a part of various reality shows including Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 13 and emerged out as the winner in both. With these amazing wins in his pocket, the actor immediately rose to fame and became an extremely popular personality, loved all across the nation.

The beloved actor died of a heart attack yesterday morning in Mumbai. The untimely demise of this superstar has left his legions of fans, friends and family in complete shock. While the whole nation is in mourning, there are a couple of unnecessary rumours floating around the reason why the actor was gone too soon. Addressing those rumours his family has said that there was no foul play involved and that he was not under any mental pressure. His death was written and it had to happen later if not sooner. Thus, these rumours hold no truth to them. Don’t you think we as society should respect the family’s desicion and let them mourn in peace instead of giving into such unnecessary rumours?